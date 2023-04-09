The maiden CAF inter-school football competition came to an end on Saturday, 8 April with Guinean school CS Ben Sekou Sylla clinching the title in the male category while Fountain Gate School from Tanzania won the female category.

The much-anticipated football category began from the regional qualifiers in 2021 before seven schools consisting of both male and female teams qualified for the last round of the three-day competition that was played in Durban, South Africa from 5 to 8 April.

Meanwhile, CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, who was present at the event alongside African Sports leaders, praised the winners and participating schools stating that the prize money won by the top three schools will be used for the development of sports infrastructures.

The competition was sponsored with an amount worth 10 million dollars from Patrice Motsepe’s foundation whereby the top three schools are expected to return to their respective countries with a minimum of $100,000 prize money.

“We are so proud of all the young boys and girls that have competed here, you are the future. The most successful football nations in the world invest in youth.

“It is part of our commitment to developing football in every country of Africa, and the nations that are here, we are so proud of you. We know the investment we are making in school football will result in the African game competing with the best in the world and being self-sustaining.

“The money that the schools have won will be used to build football infrastructure for boys and girls so they can develop further. We want to thank COSAFA for hosting us and for everyone who has made this tournament possible.”

Despite the competition being hosted in South Africa, the representative from the country, Clampham High School, missed the opportunity to be crowned the maiden champions of the competition after they lost 5-4 on penalties to Guinean side Sekou Sylla in the male category.

However, both schools won $300,000 and $200,000, respectively while third-placed Salima Secondary School from Malawi earned $150,000 for their third-place finish.

In the female category, Tanzania-based school, Fountain Gate, had an easy ride over Moroccan side, Ecole Omar IBN Khatab 3-0 to clinch the inaugural title while Scan Aid from The Gambia claimed third place after a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Congolese CSG De Mifilou after both sides played a barren draw.

