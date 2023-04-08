After a below-average performance for the Super Eagles during the international break, Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze picked up the pieces with a quite phenomenal showing for the Yellow Submarine as he scored a brace against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

The Nigerian player was the man of the match as his 80th-minute strike completed the comeback victory for Villarreal, which had cancelled Real Madrid’s lead twice during the encounter. It was Chukwueze’s sixth league goal of the season.

The 23-year-old winger scored a brace and was involved in Jose Morales’ goal as Villareal recorded a 3-2 comeback win over Real Madrid, whom they had trounced earlier at the Estadio Ceramica three months ago to break a five-year jinx against the Galacticos.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s victory was revenge for the Yellow Submarine, who were eliminated by Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey last January, in a five-goal thriller in which Chukwueze scored.

The Nigerian was sensational on the night. He first got on the scoresheet for the visitors in the 39th minute with a dazzling dribble past David Alaba in the Madrid box and fired past Thibaut Courtois to cancel Pau Torres’ 16th-minute own goal.

But while Villareal kept the tempo to record their second consecutive league win over the Carlo Ancelotti-led side, Chukwueze was one of the most talked about players in the first half of the game, with several offensive attempts against Nacho on the left side of the pitch.

However, three minutes into the second half, Villareal lost concentration and gave Vinicius Junior the time and space to receive a pass from Dani Ceballos before he slotted past Pepe Reina.

The visitors restored parity for the second time in the 71st minute after Chukwueze’s cross scrambled into the legs of substitute, Jose Morales, who didn’t hesitate before firing past Courtois.

Chukwueze then sealed the second win against Real Madrid for Quinten Setien’s men with a curling left-footed goal, which he did after waltzing past Nacho in the 80th minute.

Villarreal are up to fifth with 47 points, while Real Madrid stay second, 12 points off leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

