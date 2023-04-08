Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal as they romped to a 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.
Though the Nigerian duo of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu were conspicuously missing in action for the Saints, their woes were compounded by the ruthless City team, who has momentarily reduced Arsenal’s lead at the top to five points.
As for Southampton, they stay on 23 points but now with an inferior goals difference of -27.
The latest defeat for Southampton is their 19th in the present campaign in the league and the chance of beating the drop is looking bleaker every passing week.
Though Southampton did well to hold City in the first 45 minutes, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock just before the half-time whistle sounded.
Jack Grealish doubled City’s lead in the 58th minute and 10 minutes later, Haaland made it 3-0 as Pep Guardiola’s men were already coasting to another routine victory.
◉ Fewest games needed to score 30 Champions League goals (25)
◉ Fewest games needed to score 30 Premier League goals (27)
Both records belong to Erling Haaland. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/RSlmYj8eJs
— Squawka (@Squawka) April 8, 2023
Sékou Mara pulled one back for the Saints in the 72nd minute barely three minutes after he was introduced into the game.
It wasn’t long, however, before City restored their three-goal lead with Juan Alvarez scoring from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.
More heartache
Elsewhere, it was heartache again for Nigerian quartet of Taiwo Awoniyi, Emmanuel Dennis, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho after they failed to get any match point on Saturday.
While Nottingham Forest were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa, Leicester City lost 1-0 at home against AFC Bournemouth.
With these losses, the Super Eagles stars will be spending the weekend in the relegation zone with their clubs.
Also on Saturday, Alex Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes but he was not able to save Everton from going down to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Scott McTominay and Antony Martial with his first league goal ensured United stayed in the top-four zone
With 27 points from 30 games, the Toffes are just outside of the relegation zone due to their better goals difference compared to their other relegation battlers.
Others Saturday games saw Frank Lampard starting on a losing note in his second stint with Chelsea as the Blues lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
There were away wins for Newcastle and West Ham, who beat Brentford 2-1 and Fulham 1-0 respectively.
