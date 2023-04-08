Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has lauded his team’s performance in Friday’s 2-1 win over Haiti in an international friendly game played in Antalya, Turkey

Despite conceding a late goal that led to a frenetic end, the coach believes the team’s overall performance is commendable and gives room for optimism.

Following the game, the coach, in an interview with NFF TV, reflected on the victory and highlighted both the team’s strengths and areas for improvement.

“I am proud of the way we played,” the coach said. “I thought the first 70-75 minutes, we played very well, but we conceded the goal late. It got a little bit chaotic in the last 10 minutes, 15 minutes, but I am proud of how the ladies finished it out.”

This perseverance and ability to retain focus under duress are critical traits for a successful team, and the Super Falcons demonstrated their ability to preserve their lead in difficult circumstances, despite the fact that many did not regard Haiti as a formidable squad.

The coach commended individual performances as well as the team’s collective efforts, stating, “I thought the overall performance was good, with some individual performances that were also really good for us.”

More work needs to be done

However, the coach acknowledged that there are still areas for improvement.

He pointed to turnovers and the team’s vulnerability to counter-attacks as issues that need to be addressed. “I think the mistake, the turnovers that we made, and the ability to counter us quickly—I think we had clear possession of the ball and kept too casual with it, and they caught us on the break,” the coach explained.

The coach emphasised the importance of learning from these mistakes, saying, “This is something we will break down on the video and show the players. It did happen to us today; our mistakes were their best chances today, not from what they created.

“We need to solve that and clean that up a little bit, but overall, as I said before, I think it was a good performance today.”

As the Super Falcons ramp up their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, many Nigerian football fans want to see greater progress in the team, as well as results that inspire confidence.

It is at least gratifying for now to see the Super Falcons muster back-to-back victories after previously going on a seven-match losing streak.

