The Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has thumped up the strike partnership between Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie as the Nigeria national women’s team continues their build-up to Australia and New Zealand, who will jointly host the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Oshoala and Oparanozie were both in action on Good Friday, as the Falcons recorded a 2-1 win over Haiti. While the former was a starter, the latter came in as a 65th-minute replacement for Esther Okoronkwo.

Speaking on NFF TV after the victory in Antalya, Turkey, Waldrum said he was happy to see the veteran forwards combine nicely, even as he suggested Oshoala and Oparanozie were unlucky not to combine and get a goal in the latter stages of Friday’s tie against Haiti.

“Yes, we had them together in the last 25 to 30 minutes, and you could see the way they played together and how they know each other. I thought they were a bit unlucky not to combine and get a goal in the last 10 minutes, but I like those two together.”

Oshoala and Oparanozie are both prolific forwards with impressive records for both their club teams and the national team.

The Barcelona star is a record five-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year who has scored many vital goals for the Super Falcons, and even though she has been on a rough patch in the last two years, she ended the drought on Friday against Haiti.

The 29-year-old Oparanozie is an eight-year member of the Falcons but had been frozen out of the national team fold for a while, but many, including coach Waldrum, are happy to see her back in the fold.

“It is good to have Desire [Oparanozie] back in the camp. I would like to see how she fits in playing with the other forwards in the team, but you can see the chemistry between her and Asisat was very good.” Waldrum noted.

Building on the Oshoala, Oparanozie partnership could have significant implications for the Super Falcons in the future, as their combined firepower could help propel the team to greater heights.

The Super Falcons will hope this blossoming partnership translates into success; especially at the fast-approaching FIFA Women’s World Cup, where Nigeria will hope to match or surpass her best performance of getting to the quarterfinal.

