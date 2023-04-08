The Super Falcons resumed their preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand and Australia in August, with a 2-1 victory over World Cup debutants Haiti.

The two goals came from Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala in the first and second halves, respectively. It was Oshoala’s first goal for the Falcons since 2021, and it gave the Falcons a second consecutive win as they continued their World Cup preparations under Randy Waldrum at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

Oshoala was available for the first time since her injury against South Africa at the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and she played all 90 minutes. Nigeria ranked 42, were always expected to beat World Cup debutants, Haiti, ranked 53 by FIFA, but it was anything but easy for the seven-time African champions.

Nigeria took the kick-off through Oshoala and were immediately into the attack as they sought an early goal. The Barcelona Femeni top scorer thought she had made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, but the referee disallowed the goal for offside.

The Falcons took the lead in the 40th minute, thanks to a free kick taken by Okoronkwo. It was her second consecutive goal for the national team after she scored the lone goal against Costa Rica in February.

Oshoala scored the second, in the 58th minute from a tap-in after a goal-mouth scramble ensued from a corner taken by Toni Payne. It was Oshola’s 15th goal for the Falcons.

Desire Oparanozie replaced Okoronkwo in the 65th minute as the Haitians got stronger and pushed for a goal. Falcons’ goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made a near-post save to keep the Falcons up with their two goals. The Haitians disputed the save, believing it went beyond the goal line.

On 67 minutes, a lobbed shot from almost 40 yards comes off the crossbar with Nnadozie rooted to the spot, but the pressure paid off a defensive mixup, allowing Haiti to reduce the deficit through their captain Melchie Dumornay in the 73rd minute. This happened immediately after Christy Ucheibe came on for the Falcons’ captain, Onome Ebi.

Another lob beat Nnadozie in the 88th minute, but it came off the crossbar as the Falcons withstood the late onslaught to eke out the win. They will line up against the New Zealand team on Tuesday at the Mardan Stadyumu in Antalya as they conclude their two-game friendly match calendar in Turkey.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in New Zealand and Australia in August.

