Chelsea Football club have announced Frank Lampard as their caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Lampard, who played for Chelsea for over a decade and already has a stint as a manager with the London club is momentarily replacing Graham Potter who was recently sacked after a run of disappointing results.

Chelsea have struggled this season, currently sitting in eleventh place in the Premier League and facing a difficult task in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

The announcement of Lampard as Chelsea manager again albeit in a caretaker role is surprising for many but the club owners believe it is a well-thought-out decision.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said:

‘We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

“We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.

”We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games.”

Lampard’s first task as caretaker coach will be to prepare the team for their crucial quarterfinal match against Real Madrid.

With the club’s hopes of silverware resting on this competition, Lampard will need to rally his troops and inspire them to a strong performance.

In his first stint in charge, Lampard managed the club for 84 games, including guiding them to an FA Cup final.

