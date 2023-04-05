Nigeria’s sole surviving representative in the 2023 CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United, have been drawn to face Young Africans of Tanzania in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

As explained during Wednesday’s draw, the first leg will take place in Nigeria on 23 April while Rivers United will be heading to East Africa for the second leg, scheduled for a week later on 30 April.

The victorious team from this two-leg encounter will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the match between South Africa’s Gallose and Egypt’s Pyramids.

Rivers United demonstrated a strong performance in the group stage, securing second place with 10 points.

They won three of their six matches and managed one draw. ASEC Mimosa, who finished ahead of Rivers United, topped the group.

On the other hand, Young Africans of Tanzania emerged as group leaders with an impressive 13 points. They won four of their six matches and achieved one draw.

Interestingly, both teams have faced each other before in the CAF Champions League’s first preliminary round in 2021. Rivers United came out on top, winning both the first and second legs with a 1-0 scoreline, resulting in a 2-0 aggregate victory that eliminated the Tanzanian team.

The upcoming quarter-final clash will provide an opportunity for both teams to showcase their growth and fight for a spot in the semi-finals.

Elusive trophy

Despite a rich footballing history and numerous talented players, Nigerian clubs have yet to taste victory in the CAF Confederation Cup since the inception of the competition in 2004.

Several Nigerian clubs have participated in the competition over the years, with some even reaching the advanced stages.

Notable examples include Sunshine Stars, who made it to the semi-finals in 2011, and Enyimba, who reached the same stage in 2018. However, the ultimate prize has remained elusive for Nigerian teams.

The last eight fixtures have been scheduled for the last week of April, with the first leg matches set for 23 April and the return fixtures a week later.

The semis will be played on the 14th and 21st of May.

Meanwhile, the final is set to revert to the home and away format and will be played on 4 and 11 June.

Full TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Draw

QF 1. Pyramids FC vs Marumo Gallants

QF 2. US Monastir vs Asec Mimosas

QF 3. USM Alger vs AS FAR

QF 4. Rivers United vs Yanga

Semi-finals

QF4 vs QF1

QF2 vs QF3

