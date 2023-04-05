Real Madrid have qualified for their first Copa del Rey final since 2014, thanks to an outstanding performance Wednesday night against arch-rivals Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Karim Benzema, the current Ballon d’Or holder, led the charge, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory that saw Los Blancos dominate the Blaugrana on the latter’s turf. Madrid thus won the tie 4-1 on aggregate having lost 1-0 in the first leg in Madrid.

The impressive win against Barcelona was a statement of intent from Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who have now set their sights on the Copa del Rey trophy with the La Liga title apparently looking out of reach.

Just like he did at the weekend; scoring a hat trick for Los Blancos, Benzema was the star of the show, putting on a masterclass in finishing and proving once again why he is regarded as one of the world’s best forwards.

Karim Benzema is the first Real Madrid player with a hat trick at Camp Nou since Ferenc Puskás in 1963 🤯 Legendary performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/8Yh1KdgTmn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

His hat-trick not only secured Real Madrid’s spot in the final but also dealt a significant blow to Barcelona’s hopes of multiple silverware this season.

The French striker’s performance was complemented by an equally dazzling display from Vinicius Junior, who scored a crucial goal to level the tie just before halftime.

Now billed to face Osasuna, the upcoming Copa del Rey final offers Real Madrid an opportunity to win a domestic title this season while they also have their eyes on winning the Champions League again.

With their last Copa del Rey title dating back to 2014, Los Blancos are eager to add another trophy to their illustrious cabinet.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will need to regroup and learn from this defeat. The Blaugrana have been a dominant force in the competition, winning the Copa del Rey a record 31 times.

