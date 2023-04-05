Though there is still the chance of turning things around, at least six Super Eagles players are at risk of being relegated to the Championship from the English Premier League with their respective clubs.

The roll-call of those in the relegation zone has the quartet of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho with Leicester City and the Southampton duo of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu.

For the trio of Alex Iwobi, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Emmanuel Dennis, even though they are not in the relegation zone for now, they are dangerously hovering over it as their teams are tied on the same points with those there but they have the better goal difference.

Unfortunately, the results from Tuesday’s matches did more harm than good for the survival of these Nigerian players and their relegation-haunted teams.

Poor results

At the Kings Power Stadium, Leicester City’s free fall even after the exit of their erstwhile manager Brendan Rodgers continued as they were beaten 2-1 by the high-riding Aston Villa team.

Bertrand Traore scored an 88th-minute winner as Aston Villa continued their impressive form under Unai Emery to compound the woes of the managerless Leicester City.

Rodgers left the Foxes on Sunday and interim managers Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler stuck with Ndidi for a starting role in the Aston Villa tie.

Ollie Watkins got the opening goal of the game; marking his 100th Premier League appearance with a goal after a cool finish.

Leicester responded 12 minutes later and in some style as Harvey Barnes produced a brilliant finish.

While it was looking like the spoils would be shared even though Leicester City were a man down, Traore won it for Aston Villa in the 87th minute when he brilliantly curled the ball into the far corner after Ndidi gave the ball away in a dangerous position..

With 25 points, the Foxes are second from the bottom, just ahead of Southampton.

Elsewhere at Elan Road, Leeds United came from a goal down to beat fellow Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest 2-1 and move out of the relegation zone.

Two Nigerian strikers, Awoniyi and Dennis were both in action for Forest.

The visitors began the game in 16th place, started in a confident fashion and Orel Mangala gave them the lead in the 12th minute with a well-worked goal.

But Leeds responded in superb fashion and were ahead before the end of the opening half.

Jack Harrison smashed in a rebound to bring the hosts level in the 20th minute and in first-half stoppage time Luis Sinisterra beat Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas with a clinical low shot after cutting in from the left.

Though Nottingham Forest are not in the relegation zone, they are hovering around the danger zone with 27 points; occupying the 17th spot on the log.

Other games

What should pass for the star fixture for the night ended in a barren draw at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea and Liverpool ended their tie 0-0.

The Blues had some gilt-edged chances they could have buried but they failed to do so.

Brighton, in last Tuesday night’s game, beat Bournemouth 1-0 to edge closer to the top-four region.

