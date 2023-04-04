The world football governing body, FIFA, has announced the withdrawal of the hosting right for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ initially given to Peru.

FIFA in an official statement on Monday said it reluctantly revoked Peru’s hosting rights following extensive discussions between the organization and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

The tournament, in which Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are hoping to be one of the participants, remains scheduled to take place from 10 November to 2 December 2023.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council will designate a new host in due course.

FIFA has expressed its gratitude to the FPF for their efforts and remains open to organizing a competition in Peru in the future.

For Golden Eaglets, Nigeria’s U-17 national team, the first assignment ahead of them is the Africa U-17 AFCON from where the continent’s representatives will emerge.

The Nigerian team has a storied history as far as the U-17 World Cup is concerned having won it five times – more than any other nation.

Their most recent triumph came in 2015 in Chile.

The withdrawal of hosting rights from Peru has ignited speculation about which country will step in to host the event. Countries with established infrastructure and a proven track record in hosting major tournaments may emerge as frontrunners in the race to secure hosting rights.

Only a few days ago, FIFA, issued an official statement stating Indonesia had been stripped of its hosting rights for the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

The decision was reached after a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir.

The 24-team tournament is scheduled to hold from 20 May to 11 June across six cities and Nigeria’s Flying Eagles and three other African countries, Senegal, Gambia, and Tunisia, are billed to participate in the cadet Mundial.

