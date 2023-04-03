Harry Potter has to be the best-known Potter in the world. He is the main character in the award-winning films based on J.K Rowling’s novels. Throughout the franchise, Potter’s success relied on magic to propel him forward.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea dream quickly turned into a nightmare, after just 207 days, after his team suffered another defeat on Saturday, at home to Aston Villa. As a fan, the only words that come to mind were ‘sack him’ after a 10th league loss (not all under Potter). I did not conclude this by accident, as I deliberately tried to think rationally about the Chelsea situation.

The fan’s reality is false. They don’t want to admit that in sports and life, losing and winning are two sides of the same coin, especially after 19 title-winning years. You will lose some and win some, but how you lose is also important.

Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge communicated with their feet as well as their voices. Loud boos at halftime and full-time provided enough weight for the owners-Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali-to make a decision on behalf of the majority of Chelsea fans.

During Roman Abramovich’s 19-year ownership, he hired 13 full-time managers and fired 12. In less than a year, Boehly has fired two managers: Thomas Tuchel, whom he met, and Potter, whom he hired.

The Chelsea fans did not boo the team when they were defeated by bottom-placed Southampton. They voted with their feet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Apathy and a lack of interest in Potter and his team. There was no reason to further expend any emotion on Potter. In their minds, he no longer existed!

Boehly hired Potter to renovate the building, but the results were bringing down the entire structure. Was it possible for Potter to make amends? It was almost impossible. The main reason for this is that Potter lacks the knowledge base required to work with top-tier players. Everywhere the English manager has worked, he has had to wheedle, cajole, and prod average players to above-average feats.

At Chelsea, he met and was bequeathed by more world-class players, and he appeared star-struck. He made over 100 changes to his team in the Premier League, while league leaders Arsenal have made less than 30. He can point to the rash of injuries that befell his team, but in the end, he did not play the cards that were dealt to him wisely.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, former Chelsea forward, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, reiterated why Chelsea’s records, especially under Roman Abramovich’s stewardship, have become a millstone around Potter’s neck. “The Chelsea fans over the last 20 years have been spoiled with a lot of wins. A lot of trophies and playing all the time at the top of the league.”

Now they are 11th, with a minus in the goal difference column. They have scored three times since the New Year, which has culminated in six defeats, three draws, and a solitary win.

Did charisma play a part in his dismissal?

Another scathing aspect of Potter’s tenure as Chelsea’s manager was his lack of outward appearance as an elite football manager. Choose your poison: scruffy facial hair, a lack of emotion on the sidelines, or an inability to inspire fans with his words.

Listen to him after the Tottenham loss. “I know the responsibility. It’s not good enough for this club. I take full responsibility for those results. It isn’t good enough for Chelsea. I know the personalities and the quality of the team. A tough period of time.”

Chopping and changing the starting 11 did not repose confidence in the players or the fans. His replacement, Bruno Saltor, in his first press conference, spoke the right words, which simply were absent during Potter’s reign.

“[We] see it as an opportunity for the players. It’s about winning and preparation help,” the interim manager revealed.

In the end, Potter’s lack of charisma and gravitas was properly defined in a column in ESPN that put Potter’s situation succinctly. “Top players expect top coaches. They demand a coach of a similar status to themselves — a status earned either by achievements as a player or as a coach.”

Many people, who have worked with him have described the 47-year-old Englishman as a great human being and the prayer for him is that he gets another opportunity after another spell at a club without the enormous pressure of winning that was Chelsea’s culture.

