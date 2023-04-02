The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 12 saw eight games played across the country on Sunday.

Four home wins, an away victory, and two draws with 15 goals were recorded across the matches.

However, the Remo Stars and Gombe United game in Ikenne was abandoned at halftime.

Insurance continues unbeaten streak

Having scaled through the hurdles against Enyimba and Akwa United in one week, Bendel Insurance have again survived another tough test as they held Plateau United to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The result secured in Jos has helped the Benin Gunners extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Even though Insurance have played three consecutive draws, they still lead the Group A table with 26 points.

Into the game, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu was pumped up to halt the Benin Gunners’ unbeaten streak with Plateau United getting the best part of the first half.

After several missed attempts, Izuchukwu Chimezie broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute for the Peace Boys.

While Plateau took a slim lead into the second half, Deputy Echeta cancelled their advantage; restoring parity for the visitors in the 71st minute.

With points dropped at the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United encountered their second draw at home as they dropped to the fourth position with 18 points.

Elsewhere in Uyo, Finidi George couldn’t break Akwa United’s home jinx as his side fell to a lone goal defeat in the hands of the Promise Keepers.

Enyimba, who have been facing tough times since the second stanza began, recorded their fourth defeat of the season with Uche Collins’ 72nd-minute goal.

Big wins for Bayelsa United and Wikki Tourists

Bayelsa United enjoyed a big win on Sunday as they trounced Abia Warriors 5-1 at Yenagoa in a game that had in attendance, the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peserio.

The hosts who are slightly above the relegation zone showed a top-class performance as they ripped the compact defending Abia Warriors side apart.

All five goals were scored in the first half with Robert Mizo breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute.

And in the 22nd minute, Jerry Alex doubled the lead for the hosts before Alex Oyowah and Wisdom Ikechi added three goals before the break.

Elsewhere, Wikki Tourists blasted Dakkada 3-1 in Bauchi to begin their fight against relegation.

A brace from Chibundu Ameh who scored in the 21st and 72nd minute respectively and a strike from Ibrahim Salisu in the 54th minute earned the Giant Elephant their first win since February.

However, the visitors got a consolation goal from Jonathan Prosper in the 44th minute.

Shooting Stars stuns Kwara United in Akure

Joshua Akpan’s 90th-minute strike was instrumental in Gbenga Ogunbote’s first away win of the season after defeating Kwara United by a lone goal at the Akure Township Stadium, their adopted home.

The last-minute goal was a saving grace for the Oluyole Warriors who had earlier missed a chance to break the deadlock with Sikiru Alimi’s missed penalty.

The crucial away win has helped Shooting Stars move into the sixth position with 16 points while Kwara United are in the eighth position with 12 points.

Abandoned game in Ikenne

In Ikenne, only 45 minutes of action was played between Remo Stars and Gombe United before it was abandoned by the match officials.

The game was reportedly abandoned as a result of intimidation from the home fans who challenged the referee’s call on Dayo Ojo’s tackle which led to a red card in the 44th minute.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

