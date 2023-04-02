The Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are gearing up for life under a new manager following the announcement on Sunday by Leicester City they have parted ways with the erstwhile manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Both Ndidi and Iheanacho on Saturday featured in what turned out to be Rodgers’ last game as manager for the Foxes.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t help the English manager save his job as the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

That result extended their winless streak to six games and saw them drop into the bottom three of the league table.

With Leicester City now struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League and having been dragged into the relegation zone, they announced they have parted ways with Rodgers after a four-year tenure.

Though things went south for Rodgers this term, he had his good moments with the Foxes.

He delivered two top-five finishes and the club’s first-ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Leicester City’s chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, stated that the board had hoped for continuity and stability under Rodgers, given the club’s previous achievements.

However, since the desired improvement has not been forthcoming, the board has decided to take alternative action to protect the team’s Premier League status with only ten games remaining in the season.

As a result, Ndidi and Iheanacho, two key players for Leicester City, will now have to wait for the appointment of a new manager to lead the team for the rest of the season.

Until then, first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge temporarily, beginning with the crucial match against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Srivaddhanaprabha acknowledged the significant contributions that Rodgers made to the club during his time as manager.

The chairman enjoined all to stick together and ensure they stay up in the Premier League at least for another season.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together — fans, players and staff — and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club,” he said.

With the search now on for a new manager, Ndidi and Iheanacho, along with the rest of the Leicester City squad, will be eager to see who will take over and lead them to safety in the Premier League.

As expected, a litany of names has been linked to the vacant position.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

