After a shocking 2-1 home defeat to yo-yo side, El Kanemi Warriors on Saturday in Jos, the Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, Bala Nikyu, has stepped aside from his role at the helm of affairs with the Solid Miners.

Nkiyu, a former Super Falcons’ coach, had been with the Solid Miners since the 2019/2020 season spanning three years with Nasarawa before his decision on Saturday.

While this came as a shock to some football fans, it was expected in some quarters due to the shaky performances of the Solid Miners, who two seasons ago were runner-up at the Aiteo’s Cup.

But the Solid Miners, who finished sixth last season, are one point above relegation embattled El Kanemi Warriors after 12 games played so far this season. The club under Bala Nikyu has lost eight times, drawn three times and won twice having conceded 17 and scored 10 goals.

During his three-year spell with the recently floundering Nasarawa, Coach Bala played a total of 93 games, where he won and lost the same number of games. He won 38 times and lost in the same number of games with 17 draws during his stint with the Northerners as published on Transfermarkt.com.

After accepting Nikyu’s request, Nasarawa United Chairman, Isaac Danladi, has said the club will fight to shrug off its relegation status with six games left for the season.

“This is not the best time for us as a Club in the league.

“We thank the Coach for his wisdom to step down from his role. Yes, the results are not what we ever envisaged, but we hope this is the best for both parties, going forward.

“We have but six league matches remaining and we have a herculean task on our hands to stabilize in the league.

“There is no better time to join forces than now. Everyone has to be at his best to ensure the highest possible result for our darling Club and our teaming supporters,” he stated

Meanwhile, the management has confirmed that Head Coach, Abubakar Arikya, will become Acting Technical Adviser pending the appointment of a substantive Technical Adviser, with Samson Keshi Marwa, Balarabe Ibrahim and Ibrahim Yahaya Sabo working as his assistants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

