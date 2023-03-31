While qualifying for the World Cup and winning another African title will be the key objectives for the Golden Eaglets at next month’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Algeria, the team has now been given extra motivation.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa paid an unexpected visit to the camp of the country’s U17 team at the Parkview Hotel in Abuja where he made a mouthwatering offer to the young lads gearing up to fly Nigeria’s Green and white flag in Algeria.

Musa, well known for his philanthropic gestures, promised a personal incentive for the players

“I promise and I assure you that you will be rewarded with N500,000.00 for every goal scored at the U17 AFCON in Algeria next month. Remember to always play as a team. If you are a defender, play with your mates, the same for you that is a midfielder. Do not be selfish as a striker,” Musa said in a press statement issued Friday by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Musa, who recently earned his 109th cap for the Super Eagles during the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 1-0 away victory against Guinea Bissau in Bissau, also took time to share his advice and experience with the young players.

As Nigeria’s most capped international player, Musa urged the Golden Eaglets to uphold the rich tradition of Nigerian football while also making a name for themselves and their families.

He expressed his personal regret for having missed out on the opportunity to play for the U17 team during his own football career.

Musa encouraged the young players, saying, “You have to work hard, listen, and obey your coaches if you want to succeed at this stage of your football career. Sometimes, I regret that I never played for the Golden Eaglets. You have to make use of this opportunity. You are not the best in Nigeria. Many players out there are better than you. The only difference is that you have the opportunity.”

He continued by emphasising the importance of hard work, determination, and teamwork. “Pray a lot and be determined to make a name for Nigeria, as well as for yourselves and your families. Do not miss this great opportunity. I was only given five minutes in my debut game for the Super Eagles, but today I am the captain of the team. I never thought I would someday be the captain of the Super Eagles.”

In his closing remarks, Musa highlighted the unifying power of football in Nigeria, saying, “Promise me that you will make Nigerians proud. Football is the only thing that unites our country. Whether you are a Muslim or a Christian does not matter in football. Winning is what Nigerians are looking forward to. So, go to Algeria, conquer and give Nigerians joy.”

The Golden Eaglets’ first game at the U-17 AFCON tournament will be on 30 April against Zambia.

The other group games will be against Morocco and South Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

