The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament, postponed until 2024, now has dates set for the kickoff and the final.

The biennial tournament scheduled for Cote d’Ivoire will kick off on 13 January, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, with the final set for 11 February 2024.

The last international calendar date saw four nations, defending champions Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, and South Africa, book their slots in Cote d’Ivoire. Nigeria’s Super Eagles moved a step closer to qualification with a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau, in Group A, after suffering a shock 1-0 loss to the same opponents on Friday, 24 March.

According to the official CAF website, “The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 dates have been officially confirmed by CAF, with the opening match scheduled to take place on Saturday, 13 January 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.”

Twenty-four nations will compete in the tournament over a four-week period to determine which country will replace Senegal as champions or if the Teranga Lions can successfully defend the title they won for the first time in 2021.

“This will be the 34th edition of the tournament,” continues the CAF website. “And returns to Cote d’Ivoire for the second time after first being held there in 1984, where Cameroon emerged as winners for the first time.”

“CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba also confirmed that the Final Draw of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire will be held in September 2023.”

The Super Eagles will confirm their place as they seek a fourth title if they beat Sierra Leone in June.

CAF revealed also that, “With the rapidly growing global interest of CAF competitions recorded in the last few months, CAF is projecting record global TV audiences and stadium attendances for next year’s edition of its flagship competition, which also currently holds the record of being Africa’s biggest event.

“As evidently seen in recently concluded CAF competitions, CAF has taken giant steps in enhancing the viewing and stadium attendance experience of its competitions with the introduction of cutting-edge broadcast technology as well as digital engagement, resulting in a world-class product that is consumed in real-time globally.”

The qualifying series has 12 groups, with Sadio Mane and Victor Osimhen tied on five goals each as the top scorers from four matches.

