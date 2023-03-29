The matchday 11 fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) were played across nine centres on Wednesday.

One away win, four home victories and four draws with 22 goals were recorded across the matches played.

Bendel Insurance vs Akwa United

The South-Southern derby between Bendel Insurance and Akwa United ended in a 1-1 draw.

Though the Promise Keepers’ pushed hard to halt the unbeaten run of the Benin Gunners, they could only share the spoils as the hosts extended their unbeaten run to 11 games this season.

Early goals from Imade Osenrekhoe and Cyril Olisema set the tone for the derby clash, with Bendel Insurance remaining at the top of the Group A table with 25 points, and Akwa United dropping to third place with 19 points.

Just as it was at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Finidi George and his boys were held by floundering Nasarawa United in a game that ended 1-1 in Aba.

The result was the second consecutive stalemate for the Elephants who recorded a similar fate three days ago.

Emeka Obioma scored from the spot in the 12th minute, but the ninth-placed Solid Miners bounced back in the 75th minute from Emmanuel Ogbole’s strike.

At Umuahia, Abia Warriors defeated Enugu Rangers 2-1 to win the Oriental derby.

Having recorded two consecutive draws, Abia Warriors who last won a game in February recorded their first win after four games.

Jimoh Gbadamosi via a spot-kick put the hosts in front in the eighth minute before John Uche levelled for the Flying Antelope in the 26th minute.

However, a late winner in the 92nd minute by Uche Odeh put Abia Warriors in contention for the Group B top-three spot with 18 points.

Victories

At the Lekan Salami Adamasigba, Shooting Stars shone in front of their fans with a 3-2 win over Plateau United.

The Peace Boys who drew the Oluyole Warriors in the first game of the season in Jos thought they could get similar treatment in the hands of the hosts whose last two home matches ended in stalemates.

It didn’t go as planned for Fidelis Ilechukwu and his boys who scored first in the 21st minute from Yakubu Adam’s strike before Samuel Ayorinde restored parity at the cusp of the first half.

The striker then put the Warriors in front four minutes into the second half to complete his brace before Ghali Falke doubled the lead in the 59th minute.

Yakubu scored another goal for Plateau United in the 92nd minute but it was just a consolation goal for the Peace Boys who will be returning to Jos empty-handed.

The victory has taken Shooting Stars to the seventh position with 13 points, one point above Kwara United who were beaten 1-0 by Gombe United.

In Maiduguri, Remo Stars just as they did in the first stanza of the season, went far North to nick maximum points against El Kanemi Warriors.

The game which ended 2-1 was the second away victory for the Sky Blue Stars who jumped to the second position with 25 points.

Goals from Andy Okpe and Nduka Junior’s ferocious freekick in the 56th and 80th minute respectively gave the visitors the lead over El Kanemi who got a consolation goal in the 95th minute.

Full Results

Bendel Insurance 1-1 Akwa Utd

Dakkada FC 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-1 Rangers

Gombe United 1-0 Kwara Utd

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Doma Utd

El Kanemi Warriors 1-2 Remo Stars

Enyimba FC 1-1 Nasarawa Utd

Shooting Stars 3-2 Plateau Utd

Niger Tornadoes 2-0 Wikki Tourists

