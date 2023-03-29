A few days after celebrating the special recognition accorded him with a statue at the South America Football Association headquarters, Lionel Messi is in another celebratory mood.

After another masterclass performance for the reigning world champions in an international friendly, Messi has now reached and even surpassed the landmark 100 goals for Argentina.

Messi took just 37 minutes to score a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Curacao on Tuesday.

The well-taken goals ensured the 35-year-old became just the third player to hit over a century at the international level, joining Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (122) and Iran’s Ali Daei (109) in achieving the feat.

Messi, who is also the first male South American player to achieve the landmark, is, however, credited with the most goal contributions with 156 in 174 appearances.

“What a nice way to close these dates, impressive today all the people in Santiago del Estero,” Messi wrote on Instagram. “I wish we can continue to share together many moments like these and that this craziness never ends!!!”

Since breaking into the spotlight on 1 March 2006, when he scored his first international goal for Argentina in a friendly match against Croatia as an 18-year-old. Messi hasn’t looked back since, propelling Albiceleste to greater heights.

Over the years, Messi has consistently showcased his exceptional skills, dazzling fans and opponents alike with his dribbling, playmaking, and goal-scoring prowess.

Despite the fact that it took longer than expected for Argentina to win the deserved silverware, Messi now proudly displays the Copa America and World Cup in his trophy cabinet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

