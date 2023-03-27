Though it is not yet a win-or-bust situation, the stakes are high as the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare to face off against Guinea-Bissau in a crucial AFCON qualifier match this evening.
Kenneth Omeruo has been named captain for the tricky clash, as Jose Peseiro has predictably tweaked his team for this all-important assignment.
After Friday’s surprising 1-0 loss in the first leg in Abuja, Peseiro and his boys are determined to turn the tide in this matchday 4 contest.
With their eyes on redemption and a spot in the AFCON tournament, the Super Eagles are ready to bring their A-game and prove their mettle as a powerhouse, at least in African football.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES
Kickoff is 5. pm
Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Osayi-Samuel, Omeruo, Ajayi, Sanusi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Moffi, Simon, Onuachu, Osimhen.
