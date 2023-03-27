Though it is not yet a win-or-bust situation, the stakes are high as the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare to face off against Guinea-Bissau in a crucial AFCON qualifier match this evening.

Kenneth Omeruo has been named captain for the tricky clash, as Jose Peseiro has predictably tweaked his team for this all-important assignment.

After Friday’s surprising 1-0 loss in the first leg in Abuja, Peseiro and his boys are determined to turn the tide in this matchday 4 contest.

With their eyes on redemption and a spot in the AFCON tournament, the Super Eagles are ready to bring their A-game and prove their mettle as a powerhouse, at least in African football.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES

Kickoff is 5. pm

Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Osayi-Samuel, Omeruo, Ajayi, Sanusi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Moffi, Simon, Onuachu, Osimhen.

Action already underway at the Estadio Nacional 24 de Setembro. The Wild Dogs are high on confidence and they have taken the game to the Super Eagles.. still O-0 for now. Chance.. Osimhen comes close but effort goes off the target The Super Eagles still struggling to break the compact Guinea Bissau defence as scoreline remains 0-0 after 20 minutes of action.

