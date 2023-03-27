Desire Oparanozie, who is based in China, has been recalled to the Super Falcons squad, as revealed in the release of a 23-player roster by Head Coach Randy Waldrum on Sunday.

The list made available by the Communications Department of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also includes team captain Onome Ebi and forwards Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Falcons are opening camp ahead of next month’s pair of international friendlies in Turkey.

The nine-time African champions have a date against the World Cup-bound Haiti women’s national team at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, on April 7.

They will thereafter take on World Cup co-hosts New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex, also in Antalya, on April 11.

In February, the Super Falcons were at the Four-Nation Revelation Cup in Leon, Mexico, where they played three matches, two of which were against World Cup-bound Costa Rica and Colombia.

April’s two matches are to further test the strength of the former African champions against other teams heading to this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, regarded as the biggest in history.

The event will see 32 teams, just as it was at the men’s finals in Qatar late last year.

LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France); Inyene Etim (Abia Angels)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, U.S); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (FC Levante Las Planas, Spain); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femeni, Spain); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, U.S); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain)

NAN

