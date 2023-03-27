The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumed this weekend with matchday 10 fixtures which produced some blockbusting results across nine centres.

Though there was no away win in the Sunday games, some home teams were forced to share the spoils with the visiting opponents.

The nine games played witnessed six home wins and three draws with 18 goals scored.

Stalemates in Aba, PortHarcourt and Bauchi

Despite the strong will to halt Bendel Insurance’s unbeaten run, Enyimba joined the long list of clubs that have gifted away points to the abridged group A leaders.

The 1-1 draw played in Aba meant the People’s Elephants conceded for the first time this season to Bendel Insurance who extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Before the end of the first half, Emeka Obioma increased his goal tally to eight scoring from the spot to put the Elephants in front in the 44th minute.

While Enyimba thought they were on course for a lone goal win, their hearts were broken in the 81st minute when Insurance levelled the score line courtesy of Imade Osarenkhoe’s direct freekick.

With the crucial point secured in Aba, Bendel Insurance tightened their grip at the top of group A with 24 points while Enyimba dropped to the fourth position with 17 points.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors gave Rivers United a run for their money at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium where they were forced to a 1-1 draw by their hosts.

Nweke Kalu scored for the visitors in the 51st minute before Morice Chukwu’s 97th strike spared the Pride of Rivers their blushes.

Despite the draw, Rivers United tops Group B with 19 points while Abia Warriors are in the fourth position with 15 points.

Wiki Tourists’ chance for a third league win of the season was thwarted by a relentless Sunshine Stars who cancelled Idris Guda’s 50th-minute penalty at the cusp of the second half through Samson Olasupo to end the game 1-1.

Meanwhile, the draw was Edith Agoye’s team’s third draw on the road this season and Wikki Tourists’ second at home this season.

Akwa United hurt Shooting stars as Plateau United wins derby

Akwa United continued from where they stopped in the first stanza of the season as they defeated Shooting Stars 2-0 in Uyo on Sunday evening.

The Promise Keepers had forced the Oluyole Warriors to a draw in Ibadan last month

Having learnt their lessons from the Ibadan experience, the Ayodeji Ayeni-led Promise Keepers kept to their promises and scored to deny the Oluyole Warriors a chance to get a consolation at the Nest of Champions.

Two quick-fire goals from Ubong Friday and Taiye Muritala in the 53rd and 55th minute respectively sent the Promise Keepers to the second spot with 18 points while Shooting Stars dropped to the eighth position with 10 points.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United won the Northern derby with a 2-0 victory over Gombe United.

Izuchukwu Chimezie and Silas Nenrot got the goals in the 31st and 86th minute respectively.

The Peace Boys moved to the third position with 17 points after Sunday’s victory.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 while Kwara United at their new home ground in Akure defeated El Kanemi Warriors 2-0.

