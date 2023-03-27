Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has announced the departure of their erstwhile manager, Antonio Conte.

The Italian coach is leaving the London club following an angry outburst towards Spurs owner, Daniel Levy, and the team’s poor trophy record.

Conte’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, but he has chosen to abruptly end his 16-month reign as Spurs’ manager

Conte expressed his frustrations after a 3-3 draw with Southampton on 18 March, where he criticized the players for lacking cohesion and not putting their hearts into the game.

He pointed out that the club’s trophy drought was not due to any particular manager but rather a club-wide issue.

Conte’s outburst was a pointer to his frustration with the team’s performance, which has been inconsistent this season.

On Sunday, Tottenham released an official statement announcing that Conte had left the club by mutual agreement.

The statement acknowledged the team’s achievement of Champions League qualification in Conte’s first season and thanked him for his contribution while wishing him well for the future.

Already Spurs chairman, Levy, has called on the players to give their all for a top-four finish that will see them play in the Champions League next season again.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place,” the club owner was quoted as saying on BBC Sport.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Cristian Stellini, who previously served as an assistant coach under Conte, will take over as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, with Ryan Mason serving as Assistant Head Coach.

Conte managed Spurs for 76 games, securing 41 victories and suffering 23 defeats along the way.

