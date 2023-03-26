With the second stanza of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) starting this weekend, one of the most anticipated games for Matchday 10 fixtures is a top-table clash between Enyimba and Bendel Insurance.

The game which will be played in Aba has raised mixed feelings as to whether the Elephants will succumb to the missiles of the Benin Gunners or extend their home unbeaten run.

Having played four games at the Aba stadium, Enyimba are yet to concede a goal; a feat that has been only been achieved by the Elephants this season.

0️⃣ – Enyimba FC were the only team that did not concede a goal at home in the first half of the 2022/23 NPFL season. Pascal Eze (CB) is the only player that featured in every minute of action in Aba. Knit. #NPFL23 #MidSeason pic.twitter.com/OSHMMjZfoh — Opta Nigeria (@OptaNGR) March 24, 2023

The Benin Gunners are also a formidable team as they are currently on an unbeaten run and have scored six goals and conceded only two on the road this season.

Going into Sunday’s crunch clash, Enyimba coach, Finidi George, is confident that his boys will remain solid against the abridged Group A table toppers.

While speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the gaffer said all loose ends have been fixed to ensure Bendel Insurance encounter their first defeat of the season.

“Football being what it is, no never can tell how results will turn out to be but I think my players are ready to give their all to make sure we pick all maximum points at home.”

In addition to Finidi’s assurance, Enyimba player, Elijah Akanni, is optimistic about maximum points against the Gunners.

“It’s going to be a very tough game playing against a good team who’s topping the table.

We’ll try our best to get the maximum points achievable out of the game with God on our side.” Akanni stated.

Meanwhile, Finidi has spoken about the club’s mid-season recruitment which saw the arrival of last season’s highest goal scorer, Chijioke Akuneto at the Aba-based club.

Finidi is upbeat Akuneto would be instrumental to the squad this term.

“We actually brought in Akuneto, former Rivers United and highest goal scorer last season to our fold to add value to what we already have. My team is ok and there’s no need to alter the team.

“Our expectation is to do better in this second stanza than the first,” he concluded.

