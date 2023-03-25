Nigeria National League (NNL) club, Sporting Lagos FC, have joined the growing list of teams on the domestic scene that have been able to secure lucrative shirt sponsorship deals.

Sporting Lagos FC, who are working towards gaining promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at the weekend, confirmed their partnership with Klasha, a renowned provider of cross-border payment solutions as their new shirt sponsor.

The partnership deal has been signed for the 2023 season, and the new jerseys, featuring the Klasha logo prominently, have already been worn by the players in their first game of the season on 22 March.

Ekene Agu, a member of Sporting Lagos’ governing board, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that partnering with Klasha was an obvious choice for the team.

Also speaking on the partnership, Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha, said, “We’re delighted to be the main shirt sponsor for Sporting Lagos. The club’s strong appeal in the NNL combined with its culture and focus, reflects our values.

“We’re committed to aligning ourselves with organisations that have a culture of excellence so we’re a proud partner to the team and are excited to connect our customers and their fans.’’

The new jersey, which will feature the Klasha logo prominently, will be worn by the players during all league matches, as well as in any other official competitions.

While he is happy with the gains outside the pitch, Shola Akinlade, Sporting Lagos FC founder, said his team is resolute in their immediate target of gaining promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sporting Lagos will next host Crown FC at the Onikan Stadium on Sunday.

The game is expected to be exciting, not just for the football, but also for the fanfare that characterises Sporting Lagos’ home games.

