Dedicated fans are known for sticking with their teams, even when the going gets tough.

In that vein, Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has made a heartfelt appeal to supporters to remain unwavering in their loyalty to the national team during what may be a challenging time.

The Super Eagles have been all but super lately; crashing out in the second round of the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar afterwards.

Outings in friendly games have not inspired confidence either, as the team is now on a four-match losing streak.

However, in all of these, Iwobi has appealed to the fans not to give up on Super Eagles even as he promised he and his teammates will not stop giving their best to the national team as they have always done.

Iwobi, while speaking to journalists in Abuja after Friday’s 1-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau, assured the Eagles will fight for a better result in Monday’s second leg.

New promise

“Next game, we’re going to do our best to get the result and make the country proud,” Iwobi said.

“Like what the coach said, we created many chances and had opportunities to score in the first leg, but it’s one of those games that we did not score.

“I’m sure if we play them again luck could be on our side.

“First and foremost, as players and staff, we know we’ve got to react to this result, we are going to look at the game and see what we need to do to improve.

“We want the fans to stick by us and support us because we give 100% not just for ourselves but also for our nation.

“We know we’re privileged to wear the shirt. There are a lot of people who want to be in this position.”

Low morale

Many Nigerian football fans appear to be fed up with the poor results that the Super Eagles are now being synonymous with.

There is no gainsaying the national team players will need to do more than they are presently doing to win the hearts of fans who have since deserted the match venues and even don’t bother watching on the screens any more.

For the task at hand, Nigeria with six points will be aiming for a win in order to reclaim the lead in Group A when they travel to face Guinea Bissau in the return fixture on Monday in AFCON qualifying series.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

