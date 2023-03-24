The Super Eagles went into Friday’s match against Guinea Bissau with the hope of victory, but the Djurtus had a game plan which was deployed to perfection as they emerged as 1-0 winners. A first-half goal from Mama Balde, in the 29th minute, sent the 118th-ranked team to the top of Group A.

Jose Peseiro started a similar team to the one beaten 4-0 by Portugal last November. Zaidu Sanusi replaced William Troost-Ekong while Joe Aribo, Moses Simon, and Terem Moffi started on the bench. Guinea Bissau goalkeeper Dalcio Gomes made his first save off Osimhen in the 16th minute after a pass from Kelechi Iheanacho sent the Napoli forward through.

Balde shocked the Abuja Stadium crowd in the 30th minute when he deftly collected the lofted ball from Opa Sangante from beyond the halfway line. Both Nigeria’s central defenders – Calvin Bassey and Kevin Akpoguma – were caught dithering. Balde controlled and had time to pass the ball beyond the despairing dive of Francis Uzoho.

Dalcio Gomes should have added a second in the 36th minute when he had the better of both Uzoho and Iwobi, but his shot went into the side netting.

The second half saw Peseiro send on Paul Onuachu and Moses Simon at the start of the second half to replace the ineffective Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman, who looked lost in the first half. Akpoguma had to go off injured in the 51st minute after Balde’s high boot caught him, for which he was shown a yellow card. Semi Ajayi came on for the Hoffenheim defender.

A great chance for an equaliser was created for Simon by Chukwueze, but the Nantes man slid his shot past the post as the Eagles piled on the pressure. Sanusi’s mistake almost gave Balde a second goal but his shot was tame and straight at Uzoho.

The Eagles got another scoring chance on the half-hour mark but Ndidi, after he was put through by Osimhen, dithered and his goal-bound shot was feeble and easily cleared. In the 73rd minute, Bright Osayi-Samuel delayed his cut back though his pass to Chukwueze was ballooned wide.

The referee added five minutes of stoppage time but Guinea Bissau held on for a famous win to take over the top spot in Group A with seven points from three matches. The teams meet again in Morocco on Monday with the Eagles seeking quick revenge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

