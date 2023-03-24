Though the first quarter of the calendar year is almost over, it is a brand-new year for the Super Eagles, as they play their first game in 2023 on Friday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Missing out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup was a low point for Nigeria’s Super Eagles last year.

Since that disappointing episode, the Super Eagles are struggling to soar again, and losing their last set of friendly games against Costa Rica and Portugal showed there is more work to be done.

Hopeful for a bright start in 2023, the Super Eagles are gunning for an empathic win over Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus in their third game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

Coach Jose Peseiro has warned his players not to be complacent and if they heed his warning, there could be another goals feast like the Sao Tome Principe 10-0 hammering.

Though no two games are alike, the Super Eagles appear to be on track for victory.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES. The kickoff is at 5 p.m.





