Wilfred Ndidi will captain Nigeria’s Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers on Friday. The Leicester City midfielder is getting back on the pitch with the Eagles for a competitive fixture, after 14 months with various injuries.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Eagles in August 2015, making a seven-minute cameo in a 1-0 loss to DR Congo, in a friendly match. Ndidi played his first 90 minutes against Zambia in a 2018 World Cup qualifier, which Nigeria won 1-0.

As expected, Francis Uzoho will be in goal while Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel will win his second cap. The central defenders are Kevin Akpoguma and Calvin Bassey, while Zaidu Sanusi continues at left-back.

Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho join Ndidi in midfield, while the front three will be Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen, who have a combined 37 goals this season.

Nigeria leads Group A with six points from two games and a +11 goal difference, while Guinea Bissau are second with four points and are also unbeaten in the qualifiers.

