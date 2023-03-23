Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reiterated his desire to score and to contribute as many assists as possible in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double-header qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

Nigeria resumes her qualification quest for the next AFCON tournament on Friday against Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, before travelling to Morocco for the second leg on Monday.

“We are looking forward to it,” Osimhen told the NFF Media Team ahead of Friday’s tie in Abuja.

“And I am happy to be back with the squad. It’s an amazing feeling and we are really expecting an amazing result in the two-legged game against Guinea-Bissau.”

Osimhen has been scoring regularly in Italy for Napoli, and notched four goals in his last game with the Super Eagles in which the country recorded a historic 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe.

The 24-year-old is now ready to continue from where he stopped, even though he is quick to say the team’s target supersedes his desire.

“We don’t underrate our opponents. We want to equally give them the respect they deserve. The boys are ready. We have high spirits. We are ready to give our all come Friday. And also in the second leg in Guinea-Bissau. I am looking forward to the game and to contribute also to the team.”

The Eagles have scored just one goal in their last three outings, against Algeria, Costa Rica, and Portugal without the Napoli striker.

Now back in the mix, Osimhen has promised the team’s supporters to expect victory and plenty of goals on Friday.

Osimhen said, “I want to promise them (the fans) that we will do everything possible to get the win. I would like to contribute with a lot of goals and a couple of assists as well.

“But of course, the team comes first. I want to assure them that we’ll do everything to make them entertained and happy by getting a win and also getting a qualification to the AFCON.”

Nigeria stands the chance of booking an early ticket to the next edition of the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast if they win the doubleheader against Guinea-Bissau.

