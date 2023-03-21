Former Super Eagles captain and Bolton Wanderers legend, Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, has said in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is ripe to play in the English League.

Two weeks ago, after winning the best foreign athlete award in Italy, the 24-year-old told journalists that the EPL is one league he would like to explore, having already played in three of Europe’s top five.

The Napoli star, who is yet to arrive at the Eagles’ camp ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, has scored 21 goals in 23 Serie A games to top the goalscorers chart.

Meanwhile, Okocha, who was instrumental in Bolton Wanderers’ successful years in the EPL, told BBC Africa that Osimhen’s great season in Italy and ambition are good preparation for playing in the EPL.

Jay-Jay Okocha speaks to the BBC about the qualities of Victor Osimhen And what Premier League Club he would fit best in@BBCAfrica @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/SJQMHPLBik — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) March 20, 2023

“He’s done well. I mean, he’s having a great season. He deserves all the praise he’s getting. But I think the ultimate for him is to play in the Premier League, which he has made clear as well. We are following his progress, and I think what he can achieve is limitless based on if he continues putting in all the hard work so far.

The 49-year-old also added that the EPL is a place that improves players, with tangible examples of former Chelsea player, John Obi Mikel and Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Victor Anichebe, and Joseph Yobo, who all played for Everton in the English league.

“Well, I think so. It’s a league that improves players as well, and you just have to find the right club that suits your game to make things easier for yourself. Without any doubt, I think he’s good enough to play in the Premier League.

With several clubs in England, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal, rumoured to have shown interest in the Nigerian goal king, Okocha then concluded that either Manchester United or Arsenal might be a suitable destination for the youngster.

“Well, I don’t know, maybe Man City, but they have got [Erling] Haaland now. I think Manchester United might be ideal for him. They have been struggling [to find] a quality striker in recent years. So I think both Manchester clubs might be good for him, and Arsenal as well,” Okocha added.

