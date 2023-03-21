The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued their preparations for their next round of matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

The latest camp news as of Tuesday morning was that 18 players had arrived with just five more expected to complete the roster at the John Woods Hotel camp in Abuja.

The latest set of arrivals for the Guinea-Bissau double-header are Ajax of Amsterdam’s Calvin Bassey, Nice striker Terem Moffi and Rivers United shot-stopper Victor Sochima.

The 15 other players who are in camp include some familiar faces, as well as a few fresh additions to the squad.

Among the notable names are captain Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, and Kelechi Iheanacho. Also joining the squad are some promising young talents, such as the Flying Eagles duo of Kingsley Aniagboso and the U-20 team captain, Daniel Bameyi.

Free-scoring Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and three other players are still set to join the Super Eagles in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles officially got off their preparation for Friday’s match with their first training session Monday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Coach Jose Peseiro and his trimmed backroom staff supervised the proceedings, and another session will take place on Tuesday, also at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Friday’s match will be the third in the Eagles’ qualifying campaign, with the team currently top in their group having secured the maximum points from the two games played so far.

The Super Eagles will look to build on their solid start to the qualifiers as back-to-back victories over Guinea Bissau can secure them an early berth at the next AFCON tournament to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire

The upcoming matches against Guinea-Bissau may not be as easy as many expect, as the Djurtus are known for their tough defense and counter-attacking abilities.

However, the Super Eagles will be confident in their abilities as they seek all three points on home soil, and also away from home when the two teams meet in the second leg in Morrocco on Monday.

