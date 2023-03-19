Victor Osimhen is achieving new feats in every other game he plays for Napoli and it was not any different on Sunday as Napoli cruised to a 4-0 win over Torino.

The Nigerian striker according to Opta is the first player to score two-headed braces in a single Serie A season since Alberto Gilardino in the 2009/10 campaign.

Osimhen is enjoying a remarkable run with Partenopei, who edged out Eintracht Frankfurt to book their Champions League quarter-final against Milan and currently sit 21 points clear at the top of the Serie A table after Sunday’s big away win over Torino.

Lately, Osimhen is making towering headers his trademark and he netted two of them on Sunday, along with a Kvicha Kvaratskhelia penalty and Tanguy Ndombele’s debut Serie A goal.

Osimhen is elated with how Napoli fans are ‘creatively’ showing him love while he is equally appreciative of the love he is also getting back home in Nigeria.

Great feeling

“It feels great. The support has been overwhelming. It’s good to have our fans here, there are so many here and we are surprised to see them,” Osimhen told DAZN after 10,000 Napoli fans flocked to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, almost out-numbering the home crowd.

“It is good to have this win, I want to congratulate the team and we must keep going like this.”

READ ALSO:

The crowd was singing ‘we’ll win the tricolor’ at the final whistle, and their lead at the top remains a minimum of 18 points but could rise to 21 depending on this evening’s results.

“Of course, they are really hoping, it’s been so many years, they believe and nobody deserves this more than the Napoli fans. And we are happy that we are on the right track to deliver them this prestigious prize and hopefully something more.”

Osimhen culture

As well as his bleached hair, Osimhen’s trademark protective mask has become a source of inspiration for Napoli fans, and today even the team mascot tried to imitate him.

“I saw the kid with my hair colour, then he put on the mask and I was surprised! I wanted to take a picture of him, but we had to start the game. I hope I can give him my shirt afterwards.”

The last few weeks have seen everything from cakes made in Osimhen’s image to dogs dressed up as the centre-forward, which he published on his Instagram account.

“I think everyone has been creative with the way they tried to show their support and love for me. The latest one that really blew my mind with a dog wearing a mask and I think he had pasta on his head!

“The Nigerian fans are supportive too, I am really happy to put a smile on their faces and I want to keep this momentum going,” Osimhen concluded.

Having been in red-hot form for Napoli, many will hope to see Osimhen in similar form as he gets set for national team duties for the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old is one of the 23 players invited for the AFCON qualifiers double header against Guinea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

