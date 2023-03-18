English Premier League side Crystal Palace have announced the sacking of their manager Patrick Vieira after a string of disappointing results.

The Frenchman has been in charge since July 2021, and did not win any of his last 12 matches in charge, leaving the Eagles just three points above the relegation zone.

The decision to sack Vieira is not surprising for many, especially given the string of poor results lately from the former Arsenal captain.

Inevitable sack

Palace’s poor form in recent months, coupled with a lack of progress on the field, was ultimately going to culminate in a sack; the decision which was finally made by the board on Friday.

Palace Chairman Steve Parish told the club website: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself and all of his colleagues.

“He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th-placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.”

Three members of Vieira’s coaching staff–Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun, have also left Selhurst Park.

Mr Parish added: “Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.

“We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Said the very best for their futures.”

Palace say the process to appoint a new manager is underway and they will provide an update in due course. Dean Kiely will remain as the goalkeeping coach.

The beginning

Vieira, who won three Premier League titles as a player with the Gunners, was appointed in the summer of 2021 following the departure of Roy Hodgson, who had led the Eagles to a comfortable 14th-place finish the previous season.

Having previously managed New York City and Nice, Vieira arrived with a reputation for playing attacking football and developing young talent.

Despite bringing in several promising players, including Michael Olise and Marc Guehi, Palace have struggled to find consistency through the season, and their form has gradually gotten worse with no win in their last 11 EPL games.

Palace’s search for a new manager is now underway, with a couple of names already being thrown up.

Whoever takes over will inherit a team that has shown flashes of potential this season but needs significant improvement if they are to avoid relegation.

