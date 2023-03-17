The draws for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League were made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, and first-time quarterfinalists Napoli drew another Italian side, AC Milan, as they seek to continue their Champions League journey.

In six group stage matches and second round matches this season, Napoli won seven and lost one, scoring 25 goals and conceding six, with Victor Osimhen scoring four of the goals. Meanwhile, AC Milan scored 13 goals and conceded seven for four wins, two draws, and two defeats, in which Olivier Giroud has recorded four goals.

The first leg is scheduled for San Siro on 10 April, six days after a second Serie A meeting. In their first encounter this season last September, Napoli won 2-1, thanks to a late goal from Giovanni Simeone.

The other quarterfinals pitted Real Madrid against Chelsea for the third successive season, and whoever won the tie has gone on to lift the UCL trophy in 2021 and 2022.

Pep Guardiola will lead Manchester City against his former team Bayern Munich as he tries to win a first UCL title after leaving Barcelona in 2012. In four seasons at the Allianz Arena, the best was a semi-final showing, though he took City to the 2021 final, in which they lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

READ ALSO:

Inter Milan’s reward for knocking out the Portuguese side FC Porto was another Portuguese team in Benfica, who have lost only three matches all season and are led by Goncalo Ramos, who has scored 23 goals in all competitions.

The first legs will take place on Tuesday 11 April and Wednesday 12 April, with the return legs scheduled for 18 and 19 April. The semi-finals will be on 9 and 10 May while they have fixed the second legs for 16 and 17 May while the final comes up on Saturday 10 June.

Quarterfinal Draws

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Benfica v Inter Milan

Man City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

