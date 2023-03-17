The quarterfinal draws for the three UEFA club competitions-Champions League, Europa League, and the Conference League will be conducted in Nyon on Friday 17 June by noon and in the draws will be some clubs which boast in-form forwards.

Three goals in as many minutes was all it took for Nigerian forward Gift Orban to announce his arrival in UEFA competitions on Thursday. The 20-year-old Nigerian joined Belgian side Gent on January 31, 2023, but has already scored 12 goals in just nine games across the league and the UEFA Conference League.

Orban led Gent with a three-minute hat trick to a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday as the Belgian side booked their spot in the quarterfinal draw.

Watch his goals here

Other Nigerians in the draw are Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who scored three of the five goals notched by his side over Eintracht Frankfurt. Another forward looking forward to the draw is Nice’s Terem Moffi, who also scored in the 3-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

UCL quarterfinalists: Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea, Benfica, Real Madrid

The first legs WILL take place on Tuesday 11 April and Wednesday 12 April, with the return legs scheduled for 18 and 19 April. The semi-finals will be on 9 and 10 May while they have fixed the second legs for 16 and 17 May while the final comes up on Saturday 10 June.

UEL quarterfinalists: Feyenoord, Juventus, Leverkusen, Manchester United, AS Roma, Sevilla, Sporting CP, Union Saint-Gilloise

The final will take place at THE Puskas Arena in Budapest on 31 May 2023.

UECL quarterfinalists: Anderlecht, AZ Alkmaar, Basel, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech Poznań, OGC Nice, West Ham

The final is scheduled to be played for the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on 7 June 2023.

