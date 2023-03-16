Four new players-Bruno Onyemaechi, Daniel Bameyi, Chijioke Aniagboso, and Rivers United goalkeeper Victor Sochima—have been included in the 23-man Super Eagles list released by Coach Jose Peseiro, to prosecute the back-to-back AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.

Onyemaechi, the 23-year-old Boavista defender, joins three other newly invited players: Bameyi, who captained the Flying Eagles to bronze in Egypt, and the goalkeeper Aniagboso, joined by Rivers United safe hands Sochima.

They will join Super Eagles stalwarts like captain Ahmed Musa and the returning duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo. Also on the list are two Serie A hotshots-Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria leads Group A of qualifiers after two victories over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, in which the Super Eagles recorded a historic 10-0 win.

The Super Eagles will face Guinea Bissau on 24 March in Abuja in the first leg, and the second leg is billed for the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on 27 March.

The camp is scheduled to open on 19 March in Abuja while CAF has appointed Egyptians as the match referees. Mahmoud Elbana will the centre referee, assisted by Youssef Elbosaty, Sami Halhal and Ahmed El-Ghandour.

23-man list

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Brom, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (Ajax, Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal, Spain); Moses Simon (Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Terem Moffi (Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Southampton, England)

