The Young Teranga Lions of Senegal have been crowned champions of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after they beat neighbours Gambia 2-0 in the final on Saturday.

Goals from forward Sulaymane Faye and midfielder Mamadou Camara at the Cairo international stadium were enough to secure Senegal’s first-ever U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Senegal’s victory over their arch-rivals, Gambia was a befitting way to end what has been a perfect campaign in Egypt for the young lads.

The West African side qualified for Saturday’s final with a hundred per cent record winning all their matches without conceding a goal.

Indeed, the Young Teranga Lions will be happy they got it right this term, having been condemned to the second position in three previous attempts.

They were beaten by Nigeria’s Flying Eagles in 2015 and were equally unlucky in 2017 and 2019.

Senegal all the way

In what has been a remarkable moment for Senegalese football, Malick Daf’s side has followed in the footsteps of the senior Teranga Lions who also conquered the continent for the first time at the AFCON tournament hosted in Cameroon.

Senegal’s Beach Soccer national team and the home-based national team also secured continental glory over the last year.

The Final

The Young Teranga Lions started on the front foot at the Cairo International Stadium with their direct approach, causing the Young Scorpions’ problems at the back.

It didn’t take long as they broke the deadlock after six minutes through Sulaymane Faye’s header from a cross down the right channel.

Senegal doubled their lead ten minutes after the restart through RS Berkane midfielder Mamadou Camara.

The towering Mamadou Camara guided home a corner to beat the helpless Pa Ebou Dampha.

Despite the spirited challenge mounted by Gambia’s Young Scorpions, Senegal held on to secure their first-ever TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Having done well to conquer Africa, many will want to see how Senegal will fare at the U-20 World Cup taking place in Indonesia later in the year.

Gambia, Nigeria and Tunisia are the other three teams flying Africa’s flag at the Youth World Cup.

