Graham Potter and his boys continued to prove critics wrong with their second consecutive win in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues hunted 10-man Leicester City 3-1 in the presence of their club legend, Gary Lineker, who spent his suspension at the King Power Stadium.

The defeat was Leicester City’s fourth consecutive defeat in the EPL and Bredan Rodgers’ 150th game in charge of the Foxes.

Ben Chilwell scored against his former club in the 11th minute before Patson Daka restored parity for the Foxes in the 39th minute.

However, the hosts fell into the attacking axes of the Blues who went in front with Kai Havertz chipping in a goal before halftime break.

Chelsea effectively sealed victory in the 78th minute from Matteo Kovacic’s volley following an assist from Mykhalio Mudyrk.

Aside from ending the game empty handed, the Foxes suffered another woe with Wout Faes being sent off in the 87th minute following an infringement on substitute Carney Chukwuemeka.

Battle for survival

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates battled to a crucial victory over Brentford at the Goodison Park.

The Toffees who last won in February against Leeds United by a lone goal recorded a similar scoreline against the Bees.

An early strike by Dwight Mcnei from Abdoulaye Doucoure’s assist in the first minute proved to be enough for Sean Dyche’s men.

While the crucial three points has taken Everton out of the relegation zone to the 15th position with 25 points from 27 games, the first league defeat of the year for the Bees sees them from to the 9th spot on the log with 38 points from 25 matches.

At the New Tottenham stadium, Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis played for 45 minutes but he couldn’t help Nottingham Forest as they were beaten 3-1 by Antonio Conte’s men

The victory was a good response from Spurs who were eliminated from the Champions League during the week.

After Richarlison’s goal for Spurs was chalked off in the third minute, Harry Kane scored a brace in the 19th and 35th minute respectively and Son Heung-min scored the third goal in the 62nd minute.

Joe Worrall gave the Forests a consolation goal in the 81st minute before Andre Ayew missed a spot kick in the 96th minute.

In the other Saturday game, both Leeds and Brighton shared spoils at Elland Road in a four goal thriller.

Brighton scored first from Alexis MacAllister’s finish to Kaoru Mitoma’s pass in the 33rd minute but seven minutes later, Patrick Bamford levelled for the hosts.

Jack Harrison scored an own goal in the 61st minute before he levelled for his club in the 78th minute.

Salah fails to rescue Liverpool

In the day’s early kickoff, Jurgen Klopp and his men failed to continue their superlative form in the EPL as their hope for a top four finish was dented by relegation embattled Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth, who have never won in their last 17 games, defeated Liverpool who humiliated Manchester United 7-0 by a lone goal.

The famous win victory lifted Bournemouth from bottom of the table to the 16th position with 24 points.

Philip Billing who rattled Arsenal last weekend scored Bournemouth winning goal in the 28th minute.

Liverpool were handed a chance to at least share the spoils with their hosts when they were awarded a penalty in the 68th minute.

A VAR check confirmed Smith’s handball to Diego Jota’s header but what could have been an equaliser for the Reds was fired wide by Mohammed Salah.

The Egyptian has always been on the scoresheet at the Vitality Stadium but Saturday just wasn’t his day

