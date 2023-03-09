The attacking duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé were unable to save PSG from another Champions League misery as the French Club were edged out in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga giants who had won the first leg in Paris by a lone goal followed up with a 2-0 scoreline in the second leg at the Allianz Arena to progress with a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

While it was Kingsley Coman that scored in the first leg, Eric Choupo-Moting and Sergi Gnabry were the heroes in the second leg; sealing Bayern’s spot in the quarter final with two second half goals.

PSG will have themselves to blame for the first goal conceded in Munich which effectively sealed their fate in this season’s Champions League.

Bitshabu gave the ball to Marco Verratti inside his own box and the midfielder dallied too long in possession. Thomas Muller cleverly poked the ball away from him and laid it to Leon Goretzka who touched it towards goal before squaring a pass to Choupo-Moting to tap in and register his name on the scorer’s sheet.

Choupo-Moting now has four goals in six Champions League games this season and would be hoping for more as Bayern gun for glory all the way.

Interestingly, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann brought on Leroy Sane to replace the goalscorer Eric Choupo-Moting in the 69th minute.

Sane’s inclusion almost paid off in the 75th minute after he wriggled his way into the PSG box but he scuffed his effort wide from inside the box.

Hard as PSG tried to find a way back into the game, they were either checkmated by the well set up Bayern defence or by the goalkeeper.

As the clock ticked off, Sadio Mane was brought on as a replacement for Jamal Musiala.

It was a delight seeing the Senegalese back in action after a spell on the sidelines which among other things denied him action at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

While it appeared 1-0 on the night will be enough for Bayern to pull through, Gnabry in the 89th minute added one more goal to pile up the misery on Messi, Mbappé and their other teammates.

This is the first time in his entire career that Messi will miss out on playing in the Champions League quarter final in back-to-back seasons.

In the night’s other tie, AC Milan came to London, saw and conquered Tottenham Hotspur.

Having won the first leg by a lone goal at San Siro, AC Milan fought for a barren draw in the second leg to progress to the quarter final.

This is the first time AC Milan are making it this far in the Champions League for over a decade.

