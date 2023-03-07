While he is still receiving all the accolades in the Italian Serie A for his superb goal scoring prowess, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has openly declared he has his eyes on playing in the English Premier League and he is working towards achieving the dream.

Osimhen, who was recently voted Best Foreign Athlete in Italy, has been commanding interests from some of the top clubs across Europe; especially in the EPL where there are reported interests from the likes of Manchester United Arsenal and Chelsea amongst many others.

The 24-year old has scored 19 goals in 21 appearances in the Serie A this season.

Though Osimhen is happy with his time at Napoli and Italy as a whole, he is ready to follow the footsteps of some of Nigeria’s legendary football stars who enjoyed glorious stints in the EPL.

The likes of Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Okocha, Mikel John Obi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Osaze Odemwingie among many others all had wonderful time playing in the English top flight.

“I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me.”

“A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A.

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well,” Osimhen told journalists in Italy.

Awards rolling in

On his award as the best Foreign Athlete in Italy, Osimhen was full of praises for those who considered him worthy of the honour.

He expressed his appreciation via a message on his Twitter account where he wrote: “Amazing Feeling To Be Awarded The 2022 Best Foreign Athlete In Italy,Thank Y’all For Your Support,GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽”

Amazing Feeling To Be Awarded The 2022 Best Foreign Athlete In Italy,Thank Y’all For Your Support,GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5pXkFWpXNn — Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) March 6, 2023

A recent recipient of the Globe Award and a nominee for King of the Pitch award in the annual Nigeria Pitch Awards billed to take place this month in Abuja, Osimhen has been growing in leaps and bounds.

No doubt, Osimhen is on course for even more records and awards with his spectacular displays week-in-week-out.

Osimhen is the first player to score in eight consecutive games for Napoli and in the Serie A after Cristiano Ronaldo between December 2019 and February 2020.

The in-form Nigerian striker is only three goals away from reaching George Weah’s 46 goals Serie A record as he has scored 43 in 72 appearances.

Many are also tipping Osimhen for the African Player of the Year Award especially if he helps Napoli win their first league title in more than two decades.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

