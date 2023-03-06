Two mistakes determined the winner of the second semifinal at the 2023 u-20 AFCON tournament between Nigeria and The Gambia on Monday.

In the eighth minute, a defensive blunder gave the tournament’s top scorer, Adama Bojang, chance to score the opener. This came after a misplaced pass from Onuche Ogbelu was diverted into Bojang’s path, and he made no mistake.

Eight minutes to the end, VAR intervened and sent referee Abdulrazg Ahmed to the monitor and the Nigerian team a reprieve as substitute Ahmed Abdullahi was deemed to have been fouled by The Gambia goalkeeper, Pa Eboun Dampha.

Abdullahi took the resultant kick, which was saved by Dampha, who kept his clean sheet record going into the final where they will meet Senegal, who are also yet to concede in Egypt.

Nigeria had more possession, 12 corner kicks and 23 attempts to score, but all to no avail, as The Gambia avenged their loss to Nigeria in 2007.

