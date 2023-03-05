Manchester United were unbeaten in 11 EPL matches heading to Anfield on Sunday but Liverpool rolled back the time to thrash the newly crowned Carabao Cup champions 7-0 with Mohamed Salah leading the rout with a brace.

With the two goals on Sunday, Salah is now the highest goal scorer in Liverpool’s Premier League history with 129 goals, breaking the record held by Robbie Fowler.

The first half was a cagey affair, though Liverpool had more of the ball, until the 4 3rd minute when Cody Gakpo got the first goal. The Netherlands forward shifted the ball inside before hammering a finish into the far corner after Andy Robertson found him with a pass in behind Diogo Dalot, who slipped in trying to react to the pass.

Two minutes into the second half, Luke Shaw gave the ball away, and Harvey Elliot crossed the ball for Darwin Nunez to head home. From there, it seemed United lost all composure as they conceded five goals in 38 minutes to make it the heaviest-ever defeat for a United team in the Premier League.

Gakpo scored the third in the 50th minute; Salah hammered home the fourth after another defensive howler from United defenders in the 66th minute; and Nunez headed a cute fifth in the 75th minute.

Salah scored his record-breaking goal in the 83rd minute and there was still time for substitute Roberto Firmino to add the seventh with two minutes left on the clock.

Afterwards, Salah told Sky Sports, “It’s very special. I can’t lie. This record was in my mind since I came here. After my first season, I was always chasing the record.

“To get it today against United with that result is unbelievable. I’m going home to celebrate with the family, chamomile tea and sleep.”

United remain in third place with 49 points from 25 matches, while Liverpool jump over Newcastle into fifth place with 42 points from 25 matches.

