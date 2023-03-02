Arsenal had a slow start against Everton whom they lost to by a lone goal at Goodison Park last month. That game was Sean Dyche’s first game back in the EPL as the former Burley manager immediately lifted the Toffees.

But a replica performance was doused at the Emirate as Arsenal handed out a 4-0 thrashing. Everton have now failed to score in seven away games.

Meanwhile, the game started with different agendas from both teams as Alex Iwobi started in his 37th game against his former club who were seeking their 100th win over Everton to become the club with the highest win record over any EPL side.

Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock before assisting Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal’s second-both goals came late in the first half. Captain Martin Odegaard added the third and Martinelli completed his brace in the second half.

The game

Everton were content to keep all 11 men behind the ball and Arsenal did not register any shot on goal before Saka’s opener.

Saka, Arsenal’s joint-highest scorer, broke the deadlock when he converted Oleksandr Zinchenko’s through ball with a fine shot. The goal made him the sixth-youngest English player to reach 50 goals after Micheal Owen, Wayne Rooney, Robbie Fowler, Cesc Fabregas, and Chris Sutton.

Just as the interval beckoned, Idrissa Gueye’s sloppiness cost the visitors another goal as Saka caught the midfielder napping and pinched the ball before passing to Martinelli who scored to put the Gunners two goals ahead.

The Brazilian thus became the third Brazilian to hit double figures in the EPL after Gabriel Jesus, in 2017-2018 and Richardlison in 2018-2019.

Towards the start of the second half, both managers made changes in their midfield. While Arteta solidified his midfield by sending on Thomas Partey for Jorginho, Dyche brought in Mason Holgate for the mistake-ridden Gueye.

In the 57th minute, Leandro Trossard’s volley went off target and Aaron Ramsdale parried Dwight McNeil’s 18-yard shot three minutes later.

The Belgian then assisted Martin Odegaard for Arsenal’s third goal in the 71st minute. But while the Gunners were still trying to add the mouth-savouring game, Jordan Pickford thwarted Partey’s ball to Nketiah seven minutes later.

However, all attempts to stop the Gunners from getting another goal in the second half failed with Eddie Nketiah’s square pass swiftly converted by Martinelli in the 80th minute.

Elsewhere at Anfield, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohammed Salah scored to earn Liverpool a 2-0 victory over Wolves. It was Jurgen Klopp’s first win since their 5-2 humiliating defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

After both sides played a barren draw in the first half, Liverpool scored first in the 66th minute from a Darwin Nunez strike that was chalked off by VAR. The Reds soon broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with Van Dijk’s header from Diogo Jota’s cross.

And four minutes later, Mohammed Salah doubled the lead with a finish from Kostas Tsimkas’ pass.

