Kelechi Iheanacho will not play at Wembley this season following Leicester City’s exit from the FA Cup on Tuesday night. However, the Nigerian forward, who some refer to as Mr. FA Cup, scored another goal as the Foxes lost 2-1 to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Already two goals down, Iheanacho came off the bench to score for Leicester City, but his goal nine minutes after coming on was not enough to help his side into the quarter-final.

Iheanacho netted from Harvey Barnes’ pass in the 67th minute, but Blackburn held on for the crucial victory.

Leicester thus suffered a home FA Cup defeat against a lower-league team for the first time since March 2001, when they lost 2-1 to Wycombe Wanderers.

🇳🇬 Kelechi Iheanacho now has more goals in the FA Cup than any other player since he made his debut in the competition in 2016. The Nigerian has scored 18 goals in 24 appearances. 🔥 Mr. FA Cup never disappoints 👑💪🏿#FACup #iheanacho #LeicesterCity #Nigeria #ElectionResult pic.twitter.com/ToaHsRz9vZ — Pan-Africa Football (@PanAfricaFooty) March 1, 2023

But Iheanacho increased his goal tally in the FA Cup to 18, from 24 appearances.

No player has scored as many goals in the FA Cup since Iheanacho made his debut in the competition with Manchester City in 2016.

Cityzens Progress

While Ihenacho couldn’t progress with Leicester, his former club, Manchester City strolled past Bristol City into the quarter-finals with an emphatic 3-0 victory at Ashton Gate.

In front of a capacity crowd, Phil Foden scored twice and Kevin De Bruyne added a late goal as the six-time FA Cup winners ended Bristol City’s unbeaten 12-game run.

The scoreline was harsh on the hosts, who fell behind to Foden’s seventh-minute strike and remained very much in the contest well into the last quarter of the game.

But Foden’s deflected strike 16 minutes from time and a fine De Bruyne finish ensured the Pep-Guardiola’s men marched on for a seventh FA Cup title.

Elsewhere, Manor Solomon continued his spectacular run of form; scoring for the fourth time in four games as Fulham beat Leeds 2-0 at Craven Cottage. This victory ensured the London side made it to the FA Cup last eight for the first time since 2010.

The last FA Cup tie for the day was between Stoke City and Brighton and it was the latter that brightened their chance of making it to Wembley with a lone-goal victory.

The Seagulls landed the decisive blow in the 30th minute when teenage forward Evan Ferguson connected with Kaoru Mitoma’s pass with a close-range finish. The FA Cup Fifth Round will conclude on Wednesday, with newly minted League Cup winners Manchester United hosting West Ham and Tottenham travel to Sheffield United.

