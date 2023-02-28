Lionel Messi, the FIFA World Cup winner, has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player.

Messi was chosen ahead of Kylian Mbappe, the France forward and World Cup finalist.

The award was decided by 184 national team captains, 192 national team coaches, and 195 media personnel.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, national team manager Jose Peseiro, and record World Cup covering journalist Ibikunle Solaja all voted for Nigeria.

Messi has been named the Ballon d’Or/FIFA Ballon d’Or winner seven times- 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021. The 2023 Best FIFA Football Award is his second after he won it in 2019.

In other awards:

The winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 are:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Alexia Putellas (Spain/FC Barcelona Femení)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (England/Manchester United WFC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina/Aston Villa FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (England Women’s National Team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina Men’s National Team)

The FIFA Puskás Award: Marcin Oleksy (Poland/Warta Poznań)

The FIFA Fair Play Award: Luka Lochoshvili (Georgia/Wolfsberger AC/U.S. Cremonese)

The FIFA Fan Award: Argentinian Fans

According to the FIFA website, “The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony also recognised the standout goal of the year as Marcin Oleksy won The FIFA Puskás Award for his impressive finish. Georgian player Luka Lochoshvili picked up The FIFA Fair Play Award in recognition of his exemplary reaction whilst playing for Wolfsberger AC when an opposing player fell unconscious on the pitch and Luka rushed to his aid.

“In addition, Argentinian fans were recognised for their support of the national team during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which saw impressive numbers travel to Qatar and millions of fans then welcomed their winning heroes home to Buenos Aires and across the country.”

