Two first-half goals from Casemiro and an own goal gave Manchester United a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley.

Both teams came into Sunday’s final needing to snap a trophy drought. While the United from Manchester had last won a trophy in 2017; Newcastle’s drought stretched back to 2006 when the Magpies won the UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Both United teams had the full complement of their first teamers, with Manchester having Casemiro and Newcastle having Bruno Guimaraes back from the red card he got in the semifinal.

And the Magpies started the better of the two teams, controlling the midfield through their two Brazilians in Joelinton and Guimaraes.

Despite the early pressure, it was Manchester United that took the lead through Casemiro, who rose highest to head home a Luke Shaw free kick in the 32nd minute. There was a VAR check, but the former Real Madrid midfielder was ruled to be onside by a hair’s breadth.

Marcus Rashford combined brilliantly with Wout Weghorst in the 39th minute before driving into the box and seeing his shot deflect off of Sven Botman before eluding Loris Karius in the Newcastle goal.

After the match, Erik ten Hag said getting the first trophy was the start of the journey.

“It was not always the best football, but it was effective. Firstly, you have to win the first one [trophy]. We will get a lot of inspiration from this, but also more confidence that we can do it.”

The victory comes three days after beating Barcelona to qualify for the round of 16 in the Europa League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

