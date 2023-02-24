The Super Eagles duo of Moses Simon and Calvin Bassey have been shown the exit door in the ongoing Europa League campaign. While Simon crashed out with Nantes against Juventus, high flying Union Berlin sent Bassey packing alongside his Ajax teammates.

The duo suffered 3-0 and 3-1 defeats, respectively, in their second leg games played Thursday night. Interestingly, Nantes had held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in Turin during the first leg of their knockout playoff tie.

They were understandably hoping to build on that fantastic result at their home ground, Stade de la Beaujoire, on Thursday night. However, Angel di Maria produced a stunning display; scoring a hat trick that single-handedly ensured Juventus’ qualification for the Round of 16 at the expense of their French opponents on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

It is the Argentine’s first hat trick as a Juve player, and the first time since 2000 that an Italian club player has scored a hat trick in an away European Cup game.

For Bassey, who played in the Europa League final last season with Rangers, his aspiration for back-to-back appearances in the final or possibly winning it this time was dashed by Union Berlin.

The handwriting was on the wall after Ajax only managed a barren draw in the first leg they hosted last week.

Union Berlin extended their unbeaten run in 2023; thumping Ajax 3-1 in what passes as the club’s biggest European victory to date. The supporters greeted the result with wild celebrations at the Alte Foersterei stadium.

Elsewhere, Shakhtar Donetsk got past Rennes on penalties after the Ukrainian side scored a 119th-minute goal in extra-time to take it to a shootout in France.

Shakhtar won 5-4 on penalties after the game finished 3-3 on aggregate.

Sporting Lisbon also sealed their place in the next round after Pedro Goncalves scored twice in a 4-0 win at Midtjylland to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Glory, glory, Man United

The biggest game of the night was at Old Trafford, where Manchester United ended Barcelona’s 18-match unbeaten run.

The Red Devils, who were forced to a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Camp Nou, came from behind to win 2-1 in the second leg and progress with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

At halftime, United appeared to be heading out of the competition after Robert Lewandowski ‘luckily’ converted from the penalty spot after an infraction in the box by Bruno Fernandes.

United produced a spectacular display in the second half, blew Barcelona away, and put themselves in the hat for this morning’s round-of-16 draw thanks to goals from Fred and Antony.

Ten Hag acknowledged that it was the biggest victory of his nine-month tenure as United manager.

“I think so, yes,” said the Dutchman. “We’ve had some good wins, like Liverpool and Arsenal at home, but I think this tie over two legs against Barcelona is better]. Barcelona is the leader of La Liga, eight points ahead of Real Madrid, so if we beat them, it is a big win.

“It was a magnificent night. When you can beat Barcelona — one of the best teams in this moment in Europe — your belief can be really strong because then I think you are able to beat anyone.”

United, amazingly, are still in the run for four trophies this season as they are eyeing glory in the League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and the Premier League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

