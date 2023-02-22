Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are back on track at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts, Egypt 1-0, in their second group game on Wednesday.

The Ladan Bosso tutored side last weekend started on a losing note against Senegal but an improved performance against the Junior Pharaohs saw the Flying Eagles reignite their hope for a record-extending eighth title and a berth to the World Cup.

After many unsuccessful attempts at breaking the deadlock, Solomon Agbalaka’s bullet header in the 71st minute was enough for the Flying Eagles against the hosts as they boosted their chance of qualifying for the knockouts

The defender was voted Man-of-the-match for his match winning goal.

With this victory, Flying Eagles are now second in Group A with three points behind Senegal.

Egypt, the host nation is on third position with a point from two games, same as Mozambique that lies at the bottom with an inferior goals deficit

Ladan Bosso’s men face Mozambique in the final group game on Saturday evening

Meanwhile, Senegal booked their place in the quarter-final following a flawless 3-0 hammering of Mozambique on Wednesday.

Pape Diallo was the star of the match with his brace while his namesake Pape Diop contributed a goal to the emphatic victory.

