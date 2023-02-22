Victor Osimhen scored in his eighth consecutive game as Napoli breezed to a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

Osimhen got the opening goal for Napoli in the 40th minute before Giovanni Di Lorenzo sealed the crucial away victory with another goal in the second half.

Osimhen began his professional football career in Germany when Wolfsburg signed him after excelling at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Largely starved of playing time, the Nigerian striker never excelled in Germany before seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Osimhen returned to Germany with a bang and he marked the night with a goal that has helped boost the chances of Napoli getting into the Champions League quarter-final.

Before breaking the deadlock, Osimhen had won a penalty kick for Napoli but was fluffed by Kvaratskhelia in the 36th minute.

The deadlock was broken soon after, as Stanislav Lobotka intercepted a pass in midfield and sent Lozano down the right, rolling across for Osimhen to tap in from four yards

Early into the second half, Frankfurt had a player red carded and Napoli took full advantage with a beautifully-worked goal.

Kvaratskhelia made amends for his penalty miss with a back-heel flick assist for Lorenzo to bend it first-time into the far bottom corner from just inside the box.

In what has been a remarkable season so far, the Partenopei are in cruise control at the top of the Serie A table with a 15-point lead over Inter and just one defeat, while they won five out of six Champions League group games.

Napoli has started the knockout phase with the same energy and it could be suicidal to bet against them going all the way at least to the semi-final if not win the trophy this term.

Rout at Anfield

In the day’s other game, five-star Real Madrid showed why they are the most successful European team.

Los Blancos came from two goals down to hammer Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield.

Kareem Benzema and Vinicius Jnr scored two goals each in the remarkable win over the Jurgen Klopp-led side.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had given the hosts a dream start but two goals from Vinicius Jr saw Real Madrid go into the half-time interval on level terms.

Eder Militao gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side a fast start to the second half inside three minutes with a bullet header, and Karim Benzema made it 4-2 just a few minutes later.

Benzema added a fifth for Real Madrid later as Liverpool conceded five goals at Anfield in a European club competition for the very first time.

Based on the strength of their first-leg results, Napoli and Real Madrid appear to be on course for quarter-final berths in this season’s Champions League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

